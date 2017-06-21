Why Housing.com founder Rahul Yadav is feeling nostalgic with Uber CEO Travis Kalanick's exit

Moneycontrol News

Housing.com's ex-CEO and co-founder Rahul Yadav updated his Facebook status as 'feeling nostalgic' sharing a news article about Uber CEO's departure from his own company on Wednesday. Just hours ago, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick had put in his resignation after a request from the board to step down.

Later, Yadav posted a statement on his Facebook highlighting the word 'Fight' used by Kalanick in the resignation statement.

However, the resignation letters read starkingly different with Yadav's letter being touted as 'one of the rudest resignation letters by a CEO'. In 1985, while resigning from Apple Steve Jobs also complained to Mike Marakkula, angel investor and second CEO of Apple Computer Inc that the recent reorganisation had left him with no work to do.

Here is a tale of 3 resignation letters from that shook the startup world:

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick on his resignation: (2017)

"I never thought I would be writing this.

As you all know, I love Uber more than anything in the world, but at this difficult moment in my personal life, I have accepted a group of investors' request to step aside, so that Uber can go back to building rather than be distracted with another fight. I will continue to serve on the board and will be available in any and all ways to help Uber become everything we've dreamed it would be.

Thank you for everything" - Travis Kalanick

Rahul Yadav on his resignation: (2015)

Dear board members and investors, I don't think you guys are intellectually capable enough to have any sensible discussion anymore. This is something which I not just believe but can prove on your faces also!

I had calculated long back (by taking avg life expectancy minus avg sleeping hrs) that I only have ~3L (hours) in my life. ~3L hrs are certainly not much to waste with you guys!

Hence resigning from the position of Directorship, Chairmanship and the CEO position of the company. I'm available for the next 7 days to help in the transition. Won't give more time after that. So please be efficient in this duration.

Cheers,

Rahul

Steve Jobs resignation from Apple (1985)

Dear Mike,

This morning’s papers carried suggestions that Apple is considering removing me as Chairman. I don’t know the source of these reports, but they are both misleading to the public and unfair to me.

You will recall that at last Thursday’s board meeting I stated that I had decided to start a new venture, and tendered my resignation as Chairman.

The board declined to accept my resignation and asked me to defer it for a week. I agreed to do so in light of the encouragement the Board offered with regard to the proposed new venture and the indications that Apple would invest in it. On Friday, after I told John Sculley who would be joining me, he confirmed Apple’s willingness to discuss areas of possible collaboration between Apple and my new venture.

Subsequently , the company appears to be adopting a hostile posture toward me and the new venture. Accordingly, I must insist upon the immediate acceptance of resignation. I would hope that in any statement it feels it must issue, the Company will make it clear the decision to resign as Chairman was mine.

I find myself both saddened and perplexed by the management’s conduct in this matter which seems to me contrary to Apple’s best interests. Those interests remain a matter of deep concern to me, both because of my past association with Apple and the substantial investment I retain in it.

I continue to hope that calmer voices within the Company may yet be heard. Some Company representatives have said they fear I will use proprietary Apple technology in my new venture. There is no basis for any such concern. If that concern is the real source of Apple’s hostility to the venture, I can allay it.

As you know, the company’s recent reorganization left me with no work to do and no access even to regular management reports. I am but 30 and want still to contribute and achieve.

After what we have accomplished together, I would wish our parting to be both amicable and dignified.

Yours sincerely,

Steven P. Jobs