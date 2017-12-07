Eye power via apps: Lenskart invests USD 1 mn in Israeli startup 

Delhi-based Eyewear retailer Lenskart has invested about USD 1 million in Israel based vision care startup 6over6 whose technology will enable users to determine the power of their lenses fitted through a smartphone application.

Lenskart will partner with 6over6 to co-develop and test the product before taking it to the market, the company said in a statement.

Peyush Bansal, Founder, and CEO, Lenskart.com said “Technology stays to be at the heart of Lenskart.com as we are the largest tech-focused eyewear company globally.

6over6 is a groundbreaking technology that acts as an autorefractor and lensometer to retrieve the prescription of your eyes and current spectacles using nothing but your smartphone. This partnership will further enhance Lenskart’s online engagement with consumers.”

Dr. Ofer Limon, CEO, and Co-Founder, 6over6 said, "We are excited to join forces with Lenskart to enable each and every person, in India and beyond, to gain perfect vision. We are determined that the collaboration between the innovative platform and exceptional execution of Lenskart and the disruptive technology of 6over6 Vision would give genuine access for vision-care for everyone everywhere."

6over 6 technology has already been piloted by Lenskart through the Lenskart Home opticians who do more than 1000 appointments in a day.

Lenskart.com also employs 3D try-on services on its website and app which witnesses 10,000 trials per day.

The company recently picked up a minority stake in US-based frame recommendation startup Ditto for USD 1 million. Lenskart plans to have 460 stores selling 400,000 frames every month by March 2018. It currently has about 365 stores across 95 cities in India.

Founded in 2010, Lenskart has been funded with close to USD 142 million by venture capitalists such as IDG Ventures, Unilazer Ventures, IFC, TPG Growth, TR Capital and Premji Invest.