App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Aug 25, 2017 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Revealed: Here’s what happened at Infosys Board meeting that brought back Nilekani

In a two-part meeting, Nandan Nilekani told the Board that co-founder Narayana Murthy had asked him to return to the company.

Revealed: Here’s what happened at Infosys Board meeting that brought back Nilekani

Moneycontrol News

In what will go down as a historic day in Infosys’ life, several changes took place at the IT major on Thursday, including Co-founder Nandan Nilekani’s re-entry as Board chairman and the removal of several members of the Board.

CNBC-TV18 has the details on what went on inside Infosys before the decisions were announced. The announcement, which came around 8:30 pm on August 24, was preceded by a two-part meeting of the Board, the first part of which was presided over by former Chairman R Seshasayee.

According to sources, Nilekani joined after the resignations of ex-chief executive Vishal Sikka and two other members of the board- Jeffrey Lehman, John Etchemendy- were accepted.  Seshasayee also stepped down as the Board Chairman.

Sikka, the first non-co-founder CEO of Infosys, stepped down on August 18 citing continuous distractions and increasingly personal attacks on him. On Thursday, he resigned as the Executive Vice Chairman, a role in which he was to help the company transition to a new CEO.  Since February, Infosys, India’s second largest IT services company, has been embroiled in a bitter battle of allegations and counter-allegations between its co-founders, mostly Murthy, questioning corporate governance practices at the company. In a strongly worded email to the stock exchanges, the Infosys Board blamed founder NR Narayana Murthy’s “continuous assault” as the primary reason for him putting down his papers.

The people cited above also said that it was ex co-chairman Ravi Venkatesan who played a key role in talks between the founders and board on Thursday. Nilekani, who is now the Board chairman and has returned to the company after nine years, is likely to stay on “for at least two years”, sources said.  The Board had a "longish" discussion on "control issues" in board meet , reportedly before Nilekani joined the meeting.

Nilekani told the Board that founder Murthy had asked him to return to the company.

Buyout offer rejected 

Sources also said that one board member formally raised a buyout offer from global PE giant Blackstone, which proposed a ”significant minority” stake buy in Infosys.  The proposal was rejected by Infosys’ board.

 

tags #Business #Companies

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.