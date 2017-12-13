App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Dec 13, 2017 05:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI fines IndusInd Bank Rs 3 crore over compliance issues

For similar reasons, RBI had also imposed Rs 6 crore penalty on Yes Bank and Rs 2 crore on IDFC bank for deficiencies found in regulatory compliance relating to loans and advances

Beena Parmar @BeenaParmar
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

After Yes Bank and IDFC Bank, the banking regulator has penalised private sector lender IndusInd Bank with Rs 3 crore for non-compliance with central bank’s directions on income recognition and asset classification norms.

“The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed on December 12, 2017, a monetary penalty of Rs 30 million on IndusInd Bank Limited (the bank) for non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI on Income Recognition and Asset Classification (IRAC) norms and contravention of regulatory restrictions pertaining to non-fund based (NFB) facilities,” RBI said in a statement on its website.

This penalty has been imposed in the exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, taking into account failure of the bank to adhere to certain directions/ guidelines issued by RBI, it said.

In October, for similar and additional reasons of not disclosing an ATM security breach on time, the RBI had also imposed Rs 6 crore penalty on its peer Yes Bank. Further IDFC Bank was also charged a penalty of Rs 2 crore for contravention of regulatory restrictions pertaining to loans and advances after deficiencies in regulatory compliance were found.

related news

In July, their public sector peer Union Bank of India was charged Rs 2 crore as penalty non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI on Know Your Customer (KYC) norms

The banking regulator’s action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

RBI said that the statutory inspection of the IndusInd Bank with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2016 revealed, inter alia, violations of various regulations issued by RBI in the assessment of Non-performing Assets (NPAs) and extension of NFB facilities.

“Based on the inspection report and other relevant documents, a Notice was issued to the bank dated August 10, 2017 advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed on it for non-compliance with directions issued by RBI. After considering the bank’s reply, oral submissions made in the personal hearing, and also the additional information and documents furnished, the RBI came to the conclusion that the aforesaid charges of non-compliance with RBI directions/ guidelines were substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty, the central bank added.

tags #ATM #banking #Business #IndusInd Bank #NPAs #RBI #Reserve Bank of India #Yes Bank

most popular

Centre withdraws December 31 deadline to link Aadhaar with bank accounts

Centre withdraws December 31 deadline to link Aadhaar with bank accounts

Global brokerages see up to 12% rise in Sensex in 2018; more than 30 stocks to bet on

Global brokerages see up to 12% rise in Sensex in 2018; more than 30 stocks to bet on

Sit tight! This equity rally will extend to 2018 as well; Sensex may climb Mount 37K

Sit tight! This equity rally will extend to 2018 as well; Sensex may climb Mount 37K

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.