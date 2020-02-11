App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Delhi
AAP : 41
BJP+ : 21

Need 15 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 09:05 AM IST | Source: Reuters

White House calls for biggest NASA budget in decades to reach the moon, Mars

The request would boost the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's budget by 12 percent for the fiscal year that starts October 1, with nearly half of the funds going toward the "Moon to Mars" program, which includes development of lunar landers, robotic rovers, heavy-lift rockets and new spacesuits.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The White House on Monday asked Congress for $25.2 billion (£19.52 billion) for NASA in 2021, the agency's biggest budget in decades, calling for steady increases over five years to meet President Donald Trump's goal of landing astronauts on the moon and Mars.

The request would boost the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's budget by 12 percent for the fiscal year that starts October 1, with nearly half of the funds going toward the "Moon to Mars" program, which includes development of lunar landers, robotic rovers, heavy-lift rockets and new spacesuits.

"They are backing up our vision for a renewed era of discovery by giving NASA ever-increasing budgets every year," NASA administratorÂ Jim Bridenstine said on Monday after the White House released its plan. "Now we must deliver."

Close

The Trump administration called on NASA early last year to reorganize its exploration program to send humans to the moon by 2024 and to Mars in the next decade, accelerating a previous timeline and increasing its 2020 budget by $1.6 billion.

related news

The 2021 fiscal year budget, one of the largest overall spending increases for NASA since the 1990s, doubles down on the "Moon to Mars" project, which NASA projects will cost $71.1 billion over the next five years, according to a blueprint sent to Congress on Monday.

NASA's budget is estimated to increase steadily over the next five years to fund the program, peaking at $28.3 billion in fiscal year 2023, primarily going to privately developed lunar landing systems.

The budget includes $529 million for robotic trips to Mars, including a mission to return soil samples back to Earth and map near-surface water ice deposits that could inform future human missions to the red planet.

Separately, the Trump administration's $740.5 billion budget request for national defense in 2021 allocates $15.4 billion for the U.S. Space Force, which was established on December 20 as an independent service under the Air Force.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 09:00 am

tags #Mars #Moon #NASA #White House #World News

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.