you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 04:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

We are exploring blockchain to help fight scams: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to Congress

Dorsey claimed that they have not gone "as deep" as they would like to, in order to understand how the technology can be applied to problems they are "facing at Twitter".

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Facing a Congressional committee, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey told that the social media company is exploring blockchain solutions for its platform to help fight scams. As reported by Coindesk, this was in response to a question asked by California Representative Doris Matsui during a House Committee on Energy and Commerce hearing where focus was on content moderation, user privacy protections, misinformation, and alleged bias against political conservatives on Twitter.

The question asked by Matsui was "You previously expressed interest in the broad applications of blockchain technology, including potentially in an effort to verify identity to fight misinformation and scams. What potential applications do you see for blockchain?"

To this, Dorsey replied: "First and foremost we need to start with the problems that we're trying to solve and the problems we're solving for our customers and look at all available technology in order to understand if it could help us accelerate or make those outcomes much better," adding that blockchain has untapped potential, specifically around distributed trust and distributed enforcement potentially."

First Published on Sep 6, 2018 04:33 pm

tags #blockchain #Business #Congress #Trending News #Twitter

