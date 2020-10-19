US Elections 2020 | Astrologers predict possible victory for Donald Trump

While polls show Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden is on track to win the US Presidential elections, astrologers and numerologists predict another term for President Donald Trump.

According to a Yahoo news report, the star watchers predicting a Trump win based on his 'life path' number.

Life path number, or destiny number, is worked out by adding up the ‘value’ of all the numbers of one's birth date, and it's the equivalent of the sun or zodiac sign in astrology.

Numerologists believe life path number is meant to outline a person's primary purpose in life, and shows what the person is learning, and evolving into.

Donald Trump's life path number

Born on June 14, 1946, Donald Trump’s life path number is 22. Those with this number are known as “master builders” with “big ideas, expansive plans, idealism, leadership, and self-confidence”, the report added.

Individuals with this number are also “destined for material and financial success…are good at business and politics…act on an international scale…are gifted with uncommonly sound common sense and offer sound advice and consistent emotional support.”

Joe Biden's life path number

Born on November 20, 1942, Biden’s life path number is 2, which is considered among the “most underestimated numbers…do not always get the recognition they deserve…and are often the real power behind the throne”.

Master year

The current calendar year 2020 is a master year for Trump because when the zeros are removed it becomes his life path number 22. This indicates a “double whammy for Trump”, they say.

Planets

Mercury which will be in retrograde on November 3 is set to influence chaos, astrologers say this could mean a “possible need for a recount, or an expected dispute around votes”.

Mars – known as the planet of action – is also in retrograde, harkening back to the 1800 election when Thomas Jefferson was finally elected after a chaotic and anarchic campaign.

Voters they say will be “on edge” due to the Capricorn stellium cluster comprising Saturn (authoritative), Pluto (transformative) and Jupiter (expansive), whose movements will “cast a shadow…make people feel unforgiving and intense on the big day”.

The combination of Mercury, Mars, and Capricorn stellium is “never before seen, making it unpredictable”, the report added.