Today, we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate, but the cause of democracy: Joe Biden in his inaugural address
On January 20, Joe Biden was sworn is as the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris as his Vice President.
January 21, 2021 / 12:00 AM IST
As Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United Nations, he began his inaugural speech by declaring that 'democracy has prevailed'. He pled for unity while laying out some of the stark challenged the country faced in the last few months- the coronavirus pandemic, the economy & racial injustice.
“To overcome these challenges, to restore the soul and secure the future of America requires so much more than words,” he said. “It requires the most elusive of all things in a democracy: unity.”
Biden also mentioned the violent clashes that was witnessed at the U.S. Capitol two weeks back, the same place where the President took his oath today.
A new America has to rise
Biden went on further to say that 'today we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate, but of a cause, the cause of democracy'.
“America has been tested anew, and America has risen to the challenge,” Biden said. “Today, we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate, but of a cause, the cause of democracy. The people, the will of the people has been heard, and the will of the people has been heeded. … At this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed.”
The President mentioned the great challenges ahead and said that they have a long & far way to go.
“This is a great nation. We are good people,” he said.
'Protect our nation and defend the truth and defeat the lies'
Biden mentioned how Americans need to hold on to truth as the 'common guiding principle'.
“Recent weeks and months have taught us a painful lesson: There is truth and there are lies, lies told for power and for profit,” he said. “And each of us has a duty and responsibility as citizens, as Americans, and especially as leaders, leaders who have pledged to honor our Constitution and protect our nation and to defend the truth and defeat the lies.”
Not forgetting the 400,000 Americans who lost their lives to the coronavirus, President Biden observed a moment of silence for them in the middle of his speech.
We will write an inspiring American Story
Biden closed his speech with a vision for writing an inspiring “American story.”
“And together we shall write an American story of hope, not fear, of unity, not division, of light, not darkness,” he said. “A story of decency and dignity, love and healing, greatness and goodness. May this be the story that guides, the story that inspires us, and the story that tells age is yet to come.”