Today, we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate, but the cause of democracy: Joe Biden in his inaugural address

As Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United Nations, he began his inaugural speech by declaring that 'democracy has prevailed'. He pled for unity while laying out some of the stark challenged the country faced in the last few months- the coronavirus pandemic, the economy & racial injustice.

“To overcome these challenges, to restore the soul and secure the future of America requires so much more than words,” he said. “It requires the most elusive of all things in a democracy: unity.”

Biden also mentioned the violent clashes that was witnessed at the U.S. Capitol two weeks back, the same place where the President took his oath today.

A new America has to rise

Biden went on further to say that 'today we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate, but of a cause, the cause of democracy'.