Afghan soil won't be used to harm any other country, say Taliban

On the role of women in Afghan society, the Taliban said they would be allowed to work under the Islamic law. "Their rights would be protected in accordance to the Shariah," the group's spokesperson said in their first press conference after overthrowing the Ashraf Ghani-led Afghan government.

Moneycontrol News
August 17, 2021 / 09:05 PM IST
Taliban spokesperson addressing first press conference after taking over power (Image: Screengrab/ToloNews)

In their first press conference after overthrowing the Ashraf Ghani-led Afghan government, Islamist group Taliban said Afghanistan has been "emancipated" and the country's territory would not be used to harm anyone.

The group's chief spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said Taliban is neither seeking internal nor external enemies. "We are not seeking revenge against anyone," he categorically stated, adding that all those against whom they fought have been pardoned.

Those Afghans who allied with the United States or the erstwhile Afghan government and fought against Taliban would not be hounded, Mujahid claimed, adding that there would no targeted inquiry against anyone.

Taliban also defended its overnight entry into Kabul, claiming that it was forced to seize power as the "incompetence" of the previous government allowed criminal elements to take advantage.

"Their security forces could not do anything to ensure security. We had to do something. The entry in Kabul was necessitated to provide security to the residents," he added.

Mujahid reiterated that Taliban seeks to establish peace with all its neighbours, adding that "Afghanistan is no longer a battlefield" and the new regime would not pose any kind of threat to other countries.

"The security of embassies in Kabul is of crucial importance to us. We would like to assure all foreign countries that our forces are there to ensure the security of all embassies, missions, international organizations, and aid agencies," he added.

On the role of women in Afghan society, the Taliban said they would be allowed to work under the Islamic law. "Their rights would be protected in accordance to the Shariah (Islamic law)," the group's spokesperson said.

"They can work in different sectors and areas including education and health. We can assure the international community that there will be no discrimination against women," he added.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan would, however, remain dedicated to religious principles, culture and "follow rules and regulations as per our values", Mujahid said.

The Taliban spokesperson added that the new regime's focus would be on building the economy. "We will work with our natural resources to revitalise our economy. Will work with international community," he said.

"Every Afghan wants to improve his or her life. Whole community will be active in economics and trade, and we are committed to provide security to everyone," Mujahid added.

On the presence of international media, Taliban said they would support private media which is  free and independent. "Media should be impartial, they can critique our work so that we can improve," Mujahid said.

"But we would like to inform the international media that Islamic values are supreme are for us. There should be nothing against the Islamic values," he added.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Afghanistan #Taliban
first published: Aug 17, 2021 08:57 pm

