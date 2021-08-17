MARKET NEWS

August 17, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: At least 7 killed at Kabul airport; Biden warns Taliban of forceful response if US evacuation interfered

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: At least seven people have been killed at the Kabul airport in an attempt to clung to a US Air Force plane to escape Taliban rule, following the toppling of the government led by President Ashraf Ghani

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: The Taliban have seized power in Afghanistan after the US-backed Afghan government collapsed and President Ghani fled the country, bringing an unprecedented end to a two-decade campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform the war-ravaged nation. In a Facebook post, Ghani said he had left the country to avoid clashes with the Taliban that would
endanger millions of residents of Kabul. Following this, at least seven people, who clung to a US Air Force plane to escape the Taliban rule in Afghanistan, died on August 16 in a melee at the Kabul airport, as hundreds of people scrambled to board flights in a desperate bid to get out of Afghanistan. This included three Afghan nationals, who reportedly fell to death from the sky as they failed in their bid to flee from the country. All commercial flights have been suspended at the Hamid Karzai International Airport, the Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority has said in a statement. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has warned the Taliban of swift and forceful response from the US if they attack American personnel or disrupt their operations in Afghanistan. Earlier on August 15, the spokesman for the Taliban's political office told Al Jazeera TV that the war in Afghanistan is over and that the type of rule and form of new regime will be clear soon. Speaking on the situation, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that he is 'deeply concerned' about the situation in Afghanistan and urged the Taliban to exercise utmost restraint.
  • August 17, 2021 / 08:03 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan 'setback' for India; priority should be to evacuate citizens: Ex-Indian diplomats

    Former Indian diplomats have termed the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan as a "setback" for India strategically, and asserted that the priority for New Delhi right now should be to evacuate its citizens from the war-torn nation. Taliban has swept Kabul after the US-backed Afghan government collapsed and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on August 15, bringing an unprecedented end to efforts made by the US and its allies to transform the war-ravaged nation in the last two decades. Concerned over the developments in India's neighbourhood, several former diplomats underlined the need to evacuate citizens to ensure their safety. (PTI)

  • August 17, 2021 / 07:56 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Biden warns Taliban of swift and forceful response if US personnel are attacked

    US President Joe Biden has warned the Taliban of swift and forceful response from the US if they attack American personnel or disrupt their operations in Afghanistan. He said if the Taliban interfered with the US military's evacuation operations in Afghanistan, the US would respond with devastating force. "As we carry out this departure, we have made it clear to the Taliban, if they attack our personnel or disrupt our operation, the US presence will be swift, and the response will be swift and forceful," Biden said in his address to the nation. (PTI)

  • August 17, 2021 / 07:44 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | 7 killed as people throng Kabul airport to flee Taliban rule in Afghanistan: Reports

    At least seven people, including three Afghan nationals who clung to a US Air Force plane to escape Taliban rule, died on Monday in a melee at the Kabul airport, as hundreds of people scrambled to board flights in a desperate bid to get out of Afghanistan, following the toppling of the government led by President Ashraf Ghani. The Taliban swept Kabul on August 15 after the US-backed Afghan government collapsed and President Ghani fled the country, bringing an unprecedented end to a two-decade campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform the war-ravaged nation. (PTI)

  • August 17, 2021 / 07:33 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis.

    The Taliban have seized power in Afghanistan two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

