Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: At least 7 killed at Kabul airport; Biden warns Taliban of forceful response if US evacuation interfered

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan 'setback' for India; priority should be to evacuate citizens: Ex-Indian diplomats
Former Indian diplomats have termed the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan as a "setback" for India strategically, and asserted that the priority for New Delhi right now should be to evacuate its citizens from the war-torn nation. Taliban has swept Kabul after the US-backed Afghan government collapsed and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on August 15, bringing an unprecedented end to efforts made by the US and its allies to transform the war-ravaged nation in the last two decades. Concerned over the developments in India's neighbourhood, several former diplomats underlined the need to evacuate citizens to ensure their safety. (PTI)