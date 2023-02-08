English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe says he will continue with his unpopular decisions, calls for unity

    In a major policy address, Wickremesinghe also told Parliament that talks with the IMF to unlock a USD 2.9 billion bailout package are in the final stages.

    PTI
    February 08, 2023 / 03:18 PM IST

    "We expect to devolve power within a Unitary State. However, I wish to reiterate a fact that has been emphasised on many occasions. There will be no division of the country," Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe told lawmakers. (File Image)

    President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday ruled out a "division" of Sri Lanka but promised to go ahead with the devolution of powers within a "Unitary State" and continue with his "politically unpopular" decisions to ensure that the bankrupt nation recovers from its worst economic crisis.

    In a major policy address, Wickremesinghe also told Parliament that talks with the IMF to unlock a USD 2.9 billion bailout package are in the final stages.

    "We expect to devolve power within a Unitary State. However, I wish to reiterate a fact that has been emphasised on many occasions. There will be no division of the country," Wickremesinghe told lawmakers.

    Wickremesinghe who had expressed willingness to fully implement the 13th Amendment to the Constitution - and found opposition to it from the powerful Buddhist clergy - made no mention of it.