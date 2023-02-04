English
    Sri Lanka marks independence anniversary amid economic woes

    Sri Lanka is effectively bankrupt and has suspended repayment of nearly $7 billion in foreign debt due this year pending the outcome of talks with the International Monetary Fund.

    Associated Press
    February 04, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST
    Sri Lanka marked its 75th independence anniversary on Saturday as a bankrupt nation, with many citizens angry, anxious and in no mood to celebrate.

    Many Buddhists and Christian clergy had announced a boycott of the celebration in the capital, while activists and others expressed anger at what they see as a waste of money in a time of severe economic crisis.

    Despite the criticism, armed troops paraded along the main esplanade in Colombo, showcasing military equipment as navy ships sailed in the sea and helicopters and aircraft flew over the city.

    Catholic priest Rev. Cyril Gamini called this year’s ceremony commemorating independence from British rule a 'crime and waste' at a time when the country is experiencing such economic hardship.