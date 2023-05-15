Soccer: Dominant Barcelona beat Espanyol to clinch 27th LaLiga title

Barcelona's players celebrate winning their 27th Spanish league championship after the Spanish league football match between RCD Espanyol and FC Barcelona at the RCDE Stadium in Cornella de Llobregat on May 14, 2023. Barcelona won Spain's La Liga for the first time since 2019 by thrashing Espanyol 4-2 today, wrestling the title from rivals Real Madrid. The Catalan giants clinched their 27th Spanish championship with an emphatic derby victory, with Robert Lewandowski scoring twice, alongside Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde's goals. (Photo by Lluis GENE / AFP)

Barcelona claimed their 27th LaLiga title and first for four years on Sunday after two first-half goals from Robert Lewandowski spurred them to a comfortable 4-2 victory over city rivals Espanyol.

Barca moved to 85 points from 34 matches and extended their lead to an unassailable 14 points over second-placed Real Madrid.

There was little time for jubilation, however, as the visitors had to quickly rush off the pitch after fulltime as several Espanyol fans invaded the field as Barca started to celebrate their title.

Barca were the superior side against lowly Espanyol, who are second from bottom and fighting to avoid relegation, and opened the scoring early with a close-range strike by Lewandowski.

Alejandro Balde, who put it on a plate for Lewandowski's opener, scored Barca's second with a tap-in from a Pedri cross in the 20th minute.

Lewandowski extended Barca's lead five minutes before the break with another close-range finish from a Raphinha cross.

Defender Jules Kounde headed in Barca's fourth in the 53rd minute, before Javi Puado and Joselu scored consolation goals for Espanyol.

Barcelona have won 27 of their 34 games this season, with their title charge built largely on their outstanding defence, which has conceded a measly 13 goals, by far the best defensive record in Europe's top five leagues.

At home, their defensive numbers are even more impressive with only two goals conceded, one from a penalty and the other an own goal.

They are the second highest scorers in the division, having bagged 64 goals, with LaLiga's leading marksman this season Lewandowski netting 21, four more than Real's Karim Benzema.