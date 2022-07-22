English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Snap shares plunge 25% as economy, fierce competition slow revenue growth

    The Snapchat owner said some advertisers continue to face supply-chain disruptions and labor shortages, and many others are contending with rising costs amid record inflation, which has led to cutbacks in spending on advertising.

    Reuters
    July 22, 2022 / 06:13 AM IST
    An Snapchat Inc. ghost logo is seen inside the company's building in the Venice Beach neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. Snap's first earnings beat as a public company, prompted at least five upgrades from analysts after the social-media company reported fourth-quarter revenue and daily active users ahead of estimates. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg

    An Snapchat Inc. ghost logo is seen inside the company's building in the Venice Beach neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. Snap's first earnings beat as a public company, prompted at least five upgrades from analysts after the social-media company reported fourth-quarter revenue and daily active users ahead of estimates. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg

    Snap Inc on Thursday painted a grim picture of the effects of a weakening economy on social media and declined to make a forecast in "incredibly challenging" conditions, sending its shares down 25% and setting off a chain reaction of stocks among rivals.

    The Snapchat owner said some advertisers continue to face supply-chain disruptions and labor shortages, and many others are contending with rising costs amid record inflation, which has led to cutbacks in spending on advertising.

    The Santa Monica, California-based company said it will significantly slow hiring, invest in its advertising business and find new sources of revenue in order to grow at a faster pace.

    Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc, Google owner Alphabet Inc and other companies that sell online ads lost about $80 billion in combined stock market value on Thursday after the results by Snap, which was the first of the major tech firms to report second-quarter earnings. Twitter Inc will report results on Friday.

    Investors are expecting the slowest-ever pace of growth for social media ad revenue this year, as rising inflation and other economic woes cause brands to slash their marketing budgets.

    Close

    Related stories

    Snap's revenue for the second quarter ended June 30 was $1.11 billion, missing analyst expectations of $1.14 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. The figure grew 13% from the prior-year quarter.

    Snap said revenue so far in the current third quarter is flat compared with the prior year.

    "We are not satisfied with the results we are delivering, regardless of the current headwinds," Snap said in prepared remarks released ahead of a conference call with analysts.

    Recent privacy changes on iPhones, macroeconomic challenges and increasing competition for a pool of advertising dollars that is growing more slowly all contributed to "substantially slowed" revenue growth, Snap said.

    Daily active users on Snapchat rose 18% year-over-year to 347 million, beating consensus estimates of 344 million users.

    Snap has been investing heavily in augmented reality technology and ads, which overlays computerized images onto photos and videos of the real world.

    But these newer forms of advertising tend "to go first whenever marketing budgets are cut," said Jasmine Enberg, principal analyst at Insider Intelligence.

    The company on Thursday also announced a share repurchase program of up to $500 million.

    Snap Chief Executive Evan Spiegel and Chief Technology Officer Bobby Murphy have agreed to serve in their roles through at least Jan. 1, 2027, for a $1 salary and no equity compensation, the company said.
    Reuters
    Tags: #growth #revenue #Snap #World News
    first published: Jul 22, 2022 06:13 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.