English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Some Moscow residents brace for rough ride as sanctions bite

    The Russian rouble plunged 18% against the U.S. dollar on Monday and the central bank more than doubled its key rate to 20% in an emergency move after the West imposed unprecedented sanctions on Moscow over the weekend.

    Reuters
    February 28, 2022 / 10:29 PM IST
    At the train station in Lviv on February 27, the lucky were able to board a train bound for Chop on the border with Hungary. Others had to wait to see if another train would arrive. (Image: AP)

    At the train station in Lviv on February 27, the lucky were able to board a train bound for Chop on the border with Hungary. Others had to wait to see if another train would arrive. (Image: AP)

    Some Moscow residents said they were yet to feel the effects of sweeping Western sanctions against Russia for its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, while others were bracing for a grim economic downturn ahead.

    The Russian rouble plunged 18% against the US dollar on Monday and the central bank more than doubled its key rate to 20% in an emergency move after the West imposed unprecedented sanctions on Moscow over the weekend.

    "The economic situation here will get a lot worse. This is inevitable in the circumstances," said Anastasiya. "But it's still incomparable with the losses of people in Ukraine who are dying in their homes through the fault of our forces."

    ALSO READ: Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Switzerland adopts same sanctions as EU against Russia

    "We're in touch with our Ukrainian friends and I have no words that could comfort them," she added, declining to give her surname.

    Close

    Related stories

    There are no polling data yet on the public's view of Moscow's invasion.

    President Vladimir Putin has described it as a special military operation, saying "neo-Nazis" rule Ukraine and threaten Russia's security.

    Ukraine and Western governments reject that as baseless propaganda, but the Kremlin line is faithfully reflected by state media, from which most Russians get their news.

    The sanctions are widely expected to hit the economy hard and inflict pain on ordinary Russians, compounding years of stagnant or falling real wages and driving up inflation.

    It is still unclear whether that will undermine support for Putin or whether he can get Russians to rally around the flag in the face of what he has portrayed as aggressive behaviour by the West.

    "Cars have got a lot more expensive … Prices are rising of course, savings are shrinking and stocks are falling," said Anton, another Moscow resident.
    Reuters
    Tags: #EU sanctions #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Russian rouble #US dollar
    first published: Feb 28, 2022 10:28 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.