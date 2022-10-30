English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Russia says it recovers drones used in Black Sea fleet attack in Crimea

    Russia said it had repelled the attack but that the ships targeted were involved in ensuring the grain corridor out of Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

    Reuters
    October 30, 2022 / 07:18 PM IST

    Russia's defence ministry on Sunday said it had recovered and analysed the wreckage of drones used to attack ships of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Crimea the day before, finding that the drones were equipped with Canadian-made navigation.

    The ministry has said Ukraine attacked the Black Sea Fleet near Sevastopol with 16 drones early on Saturday, and that British navy "specialists" had helped coordinate what it called a terrorist attack, a claim Britain has denied.

    Russia said it had repelled the attack but that the ships targeted were involved in ensuring the grain corridor out of Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

    Ukrainian officials have suggested that Russia itself may have been responsible for the explosions, which it has used as a pretext to pull out of a U.N.-brokered grain deal, a move that undermines efforts to ease a global food crisis.

    Reuters was not immediately able to verify either side's claims.

    Close

    Related stories

    "According to the results of the information recovered from the navigation receiver's memory, it was established that the launch of maritime drones was carried out from the coast near the city of Odesa," the ministry said in a statement.

    It said the drones had moved along the "grain corridor" security zone, before changing course to head for Russia's naval base in Sevastopol, the largest city on the Crimean Peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

    The ministry said one of the maritime drones appeared to have started from within the security zone of grain corridor itself.

    "This may indicate the preliminary launch of this device from aboard one of the civilian vessels chartered by Kyiv or its Western patrons for the export of agricultural products from the seaports of Ukraine," the defence ministry said.
    Reuters
    Tags: #attack #Crimea #drones #Russia #Ukraine #war
    first published: Oct 30, 2022 07:18 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.