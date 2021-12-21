Princess Haya divorce case: Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid ordered to pay settlement of $734 million

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum

The United Kingdom's High Court on December 21 ordered Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum -- the multi-billionaire ruler of Dubai, who is also the prime minister of the United Arab Emirates -- to pay his estranged wife Princess Haya Bint Al-Hussain -- the 47-year-old daughter of Jordan's former King Hussein – over half a million pound in a divorce settlement, The Guardian reported.

The divorce case, touted to be the biggest in British legal history, involves a divorce settlement worth £554 million ($734 million), which is set to protect Princess Haya, who is the youngest of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum’s six wives, and her two children from the threat that he poses to their security.

Notably, he had been accused of abducting the kids once, after Princess Haya had moved to Britain.

Out of the total amount, Justice Philip Moor has ordered the Sheikh to pay around £250 million upfront to Princess Haya. The UK High Court Justice said: “I am entirely satisfied that this means that, although HRH (her royal highness Haya) and the children would require security provision in any event, given their status and the general threats of terrorism and kidnap faced in such circumstances, they are particularly vulnerable and need water-tight security to ensure their continued safety and security in this country.”

“Most importantly in this regard, and absolutely uniquely, the main threat they face is from HH (his highness the sheikh) himself not from outside sources. This is compounded by the full weight of the state that he has available to him as seen by his ability to make use of the Pegasus software, which is only available to governments.”

The judgment passed by Justice Moor ensures that the divorce settlement also covers the cost the princess has to incur in running two multi-million-pound properties.

It further has provisions of a “security budget”, along with a budget for holidays, salaries, accommodations for a nurse and a nanny, armoured vehicles, and the upkeep cost for the various pets.

That apart, secured payments worth £5.6 million a year have been awarded each to both of Princess Haya’s children; this amount will be secured with a £290m guarantee.