MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Don't miss the latest webinar on Global Investing with Passive Products on June 22, 11am
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

One dead after driver crashes into crowd at Pride Parade in Florida

Pride Parade in Florida: Police have apprehended the truck driver responsible for the crash at the festival in Fort Lauderdale, Mayor Dean Trantalis told.

Reuters
June 20, 2021 / 03:14 PM IST
People participate in the 2019 World Pride NYC and Stonewall 50th LGBTQ Pride parade in New York | Representative image(PC-REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)

People participate in the 2019 World Pride NYC and Stonewall 50th LGBTQ Pride parade in New York | Representative image(PC-REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)


One person died and another was injured after a pickup truck ran into a crowd of spectators at a Pride parade in south Florida on Saturday, local authorities said.

Police have apprehended the truck driver responsible for the crash at the festival in Fort Lauderdale, Mayor Dean Trantalis told Miami television station WSVN.

Explained | Why Pride month is celebrated in June and other key facts about gay pride

The intention of the driver remains unknown, police said, but Trantalis described the crash as a deliberate attack on the LGBTQ community, WSVN said.

The report said the driver, who has not been publicly identified, acted like he was part of the Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade and accelerated suddenly after being asked to move up.

Close

Related stories

"The investigation into this incident is active and we are considering and evaluating all possibilities," Fort Lauderdale Police Detective Ali Adamson said in a statement, adding that the police were working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The victims, both male, were transported to a local medical center where one was pronounced dead and the other is expected to survive, the statement said.

"Due to a tragic event, the Stonewall Pride Parade has been canceled but the festival events will continue," Wilton Manors Police Department said in a tweet.

Democratic Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who was in the parade, tweeted that she was safe, though she was “deeply shaken and devastated that a life was lost and others seriously injured.”

Reuters
TAGS: #Florida #LGBTQ community #Mayor Dean Trantalis #Pride Parade #Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade
first published: Jun 20, 2021 03:14 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.