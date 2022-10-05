Nobel Prize 2022 in Chemistry awarded to Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal, Barry Sharpless

2022 Nobel Prize for Chemistry winners (Image: Twitter/@NobelPrize)

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless “for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry," as per an official release issued on October 5.



The prize awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences is worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($915,072).

In 2021, Benjamin List from Germany and David WC MacMillan from the United States were awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the development of asymmetric organocatalysis.

Monday (October 3) marked the beginning of a week of Nobel Prize announcements.

Swedish geneticist Svante Pääbo was awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine category by the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institute.

The top honour was given to Pääbo, 67, “for his discoveries concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution".

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on October 4 awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics to three scientists - Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger, "for experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science”.