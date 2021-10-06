MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon on Oct-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsScience

Benjamin List and David WC MacMillan win 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

They have been awarded the prize for the development of asymmetric organocatalysis- the third type of catalysis other than metal and enzyme.

Moneycontrol News
October 06, 2021 / 04:12 PM IST
The 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to Benjamin List and David W.C. MacMillan.

The 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to Benjamin List and David W.C. MacMillan.


Benjamin List from Germany and David WC MacMillan from the United States have been awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the development of asymmetric organocatalysis.

The duo was awarded "for their development of a precise new tool for molecular construction: organocatalysis. This has had a great impact on pharmaceutical research, and has made chemistry greener," the Nobel Committee said.

Also Read: Sequencing, mRNA, or maybe nanocrystals? Wide-open field for Nobel Chemistry Prize

Researchers for the longest time believed that there were, in principle, just two types of catalysts available- metals and enzymes. Until, Mac Millan and Benjamin working independently developed asymmetric organocatalysis, the third type of catalysis.

MacMillan worked to develop a more durable type of catalyst, than metal catalysts which are easily destroyed by moisture. For this, he used  simple organic molecules, which proved to be excellent at asymmetric catalysis

Close

Related stories

Benjamin List wondered whether an entire enzyme was really required to obtain a catalyst. He tested whether an amino acid called proline could catalyse a chemical reaction and it ended up working brilliantly.

“This concept for catalysis is as simple as it is ingenious, and the fact is that many people have wondered why we didn’t think of it earlier,” says Johan Åqvist, who is chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry.

Asymmetric organocatalysis has now taken molecular construction to an entirely new level. It has not only made chemistry greener but also made it much easier to produce asymmetric molecules, the Nobel Prize Committee said.

Organocatalysis has developed at an astounding speed. Using these reactions, researchers can now more efficiently construct anything from new pharmaceuticals to molecules that can capture light in solar cell. In this way, organocatalysts are bringing the greatest benefit to humankind.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Nobel prize #Nobel Prize 2021 #Nobel Prize for Chemistry #science #world
first published: Oct 6, 2021 03:28 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.