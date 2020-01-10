Most powerful passports 2020: No 1 gets visa-free entry to 191 countries; find out where India ranks

Find out which country has the most powerful passport in terms of offering visa-free access to destinations worldwide and where India stands in the latest rankings according to the Henley Passport Index.
The Henley Passport Index ranks passports of countries according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. The ranking is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). (Image: Pixabay)
No. 10 | Hungary, Lithuania and Slovakia | Visa-free or visa on arrival destinations: 181 (Image: Reuters)
No. 9 | Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Malta and New Zealand | Visa-free or visa on arrival destinations: 183 (Image: Reuters)
No. 8 | Belgium, Greece, Norway, UK and USA| Visa-free or visa on arrival destinations: 184 (Image: Reuters)
No. 7 | Austria, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal and Switzerland | Visa-free or visa on arrival destinations: 185 (Image: Reuters)
No. 6 | France and Sweden | Visa-free or visa on arrival destinations: 186 (Image: Reuters)
No. 5 | Denmark, Luxembourg and Spain | Visa-free or Visa on arrival destinations: 187 (Image: Reuters)
No. 4 | Finland and Italy| Visa-free or visa on arrival destinations: 188 (Image: Reuters)
No. 3 | Germany and South Korea | Visa-free or visa on arrival destinations: 189 (Image: Reuters)
No. 2 | Singapore | Visa-free or visa on arrival destinations: 190 (Image: Reuters)
No. 1 | Japan | Visa-free or visa on arrival destinations: 191 (Image: Reuters)
The Indian passport ranked 84th among the world’s most powerful passports, which is a drop by two places as it ranked 82nd in 2019. The country is tagged along with Mauritania and Tajikistan providing visa-free access to 58 destinations. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Jan 10, 2020 08:06 am