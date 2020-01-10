App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2020 08:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Most powerful passports 2020: No 1 gets visa-free entry to 191 countries; find out where India ranks

Find out which country has the most powerful passport in terms of offering visa-free access to destinations worldwide and where India stands in the latest rankings according to the Henley Passport Index.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Henley Passport Index ranks passports of countries according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. The ranking is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). (Image: Pixabay)
The Henley Passport Index ranks passports of countries according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. The ranking is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

No. 10 | Hungary, Lithuania and Slovakia | Visa-free or visa on arrival destinations: 181 (Image: Reuters)
No. 10 | Hungary, Lithuania and Slovakia | Visa-free or visa on arrival destinations: 181

No. 9 | Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Malta and New Zealand | Visa-free or visa on arrival destinations: 183 (Image: Reuters)
No. 9 | Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Malta and New Zealand | Visa-free or visa on arrival destinations: 183

No. 8 | Belgium, Greece, Norway, UK and USA | Visa-free or visa on arrival destinations: 184 (Image: Reuters)
No. 8 | Belgium, Greece, Norway, UK and USA | Visa-free or visa on arrival destinations: 184

No. 7 | Austria, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal and Switzerland | Visa-free or visa on arrival destinations: 185 (Image: Reuters)
No. 7 | Austria, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal and Switzerland | Visa-free or visa on arrival destinations: 185

No. 6 | France and Sweden | Visa-free or visa on arrival destinations: 186 (Image: Reuters)
No. 6 | France and Sweden | Visa-free or visa on arrival destinations: 186

No. 5 | Denmark, Luxembourg and Spain | Visa-free or Visa on arrival destinations: 187 (Image: Reuters)
No. 5 | Denmark, Luxembourg and Spain | Visa-free or Visa on arrival destinations: 187

No. 4 | Finland and Italy | Visa-free or visa on arrival destinations: 188 (Image: Reuters)
No. 4 | Finland and Italy | Visa-free or visa on arrival destinations: 188

No. 3 | Germany and South Korea | Visa-free or visa on arrival destinations: 189 (Image: Reuters)
No. 3 | Germany and South Korea | Visa-free or visa on arrival destinations: 189

No. 2 | Singapore | Visa-free or visa on arrival destinations: 190 (Image: Reuters)
No. 2 | Singapore | Visa-free or visa on arrival destinations: 190

No. 1 | Japan | Visa-free or visa on arrival destinations: 191 (Image: Reuters)
No. 1 | Japan | Visa-free or visa on arrival destinations: 191

The Indian passport ranked 84th among the world’s most powerful passports, which is a drop by two places as it ranked 82nd in 2019. The country is tagged along with Mauritania and Tajikistan providing visa-free access to 58 destinations. (Image: Reuters)
The Indian passport ranked 84th among the world's most powerful passports, which is a drop by two places as it ranked 82nd in 2019. The country is tagged along with Mauritania and Tajikistan providing visa-free access to 58 destinations.

First Published on Jan 10, 2020 08:06 am

