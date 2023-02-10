English
    World Food Programme warns of stock shortage in quake-hit northwest Syria

    Reuters
    February 10, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST
    Turkey-Syria earthquake: Several countries, including India, are sending relief materials.

    The World Food Programme (WFP) is running out of stocks in northwest Syria and called to open more border crossings from Turkey after both countries were ravaged by earthquakes, the U.N. food aid organisation said on Friday.

    "Northwest Syria, where 90% of the population depends on humanitarian assistance, is a big concern. We have reached the people there, but we need to replenish our stocks," Corinne Fleischer, WFP Regional Director in the Middle East, Northern Africa and Eastern Europe, told reporters.

    "We are running out of stocks and we need access to bring new stocks in. The border crossing is open now, but we need to get new border crossings open."

    Currently, there is only one open crossing, at Bab al-Hawa, between Turkey and the opposition-held northwest Syria. It was shut briefly after Monday's massive earthquake and aftershocks, but reopened on Thursday.