English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event: 1 Day to go |Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @1299 INR just for PRO.
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Indonesia hikes rates for second straight month to stem inflation

    Bank Indonesia pushed the policy rate to 4.25 from 3.75 percent, and the jump was higher than expected by analysts.

    AFP
    September 22, 2022 / 02:31 PM IST
    Indonesia

    Indonesia

    Indonesia's central bank hiked its key interest rate for the second month in a row Thursday to combat rising inflation stoked by fuel prices and the war in Ukraine.

    Bank Indonesia pushed the policy rate to 4.25 from 3.75 percent, and the jump was higher than expected by analysts.

    Its two other main rates were also raised by 50 basis points.

    The central bank hiked interest rates in August for the first time since 2018 to defend against accelerating inflation, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine driving up global energy and food prices and pushing millions into poverty.

    But a fuel price rise this month has put more pressure on the central bank to act.

    Close

    Related stories

    The government raised heavily subsidised fuel prices by about 30 percent, a policy expected to further stoke inflation already at 4.69 percent.

    Some analysts have forecast inflation reaching as high as seven percent by the end of the year.

    Thurday's rate hike was a "frontloaded, pre-emptive and forward-looking" move aimed at "lowering inflation expectation", Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo said.

    It sought to bring down core inflation to within the central bank's target of between 2 and 4 percent in the second half of next year, he said, predicting it could rise to nearly six percent this month.

    President Joko Widodo came to power in 2014 on a pledge to boost annual growth to seven percent.

    The commodities-driven economy has remained stuck around five percent, however, and has fallen below that after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020.

    The outlook for monetary policy is likely even more tightening as the government tries to get a greater handle on inflation, economists said.

    "While a rate hike today was never in doubt, the size of the increase was," said Gareth Leather, Asia economist from Capital Economics.

    "With inflation set to jump sharply higher in September and remain well above target until late 2023, further tightening is likely."
    AFP
    Tags: #Indonesia #inflation #interest rates #World News
    first published: Sep 22, 2022 02:31 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.