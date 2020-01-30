App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 08:20 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold demand fell at the end of 2019, but prices set to march higher: GFMS

Central banks and investors had bought large amounts of gold earlier in the year, helping push gold prices up 18% in 2019 to the highest level since 2013.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Global demand for gold fell in the last three months of last year as sales of gold jewellery, bars and coins declined alongside purchases by central banks and financial investors, an industry report said on Thursday.

Central banks and investors had bought large amounts of gold earlier in the year, helping push gold prices up 18% in 2019 to the highest level since 2013.

Gold is often seen by investors as a safe investment during times of political and economic uncertainty and becomes more popular when interest rates fall, as they did last year.

Close

Higher prices, however, caused some buyers “ particularly retail consumers in top markets China and India - to reduce their purchases, the Refinitiv GFMS Gold Survey said.

related news

Total physical demand for gold over October-December was 1,033 tonnes, down 9% from the same period in 2018, it said.

Fabrication of gold jewellery fell 9% year-on-year in the fourth quarter to 509 tonnes, retail purchases of bars and coins were down 7% at 297 tonnes and central bank buying was 18% lower at 132 tonnes, according to the report.

Exchange-traded products holding gold on behalf of financial investors - which Refinitiv GFMS does not classify as physical demand - added 35 tonnes to their inventories, compared with 110 tonnes of additions in October-December 2018.

On the other side of the market, supply dipped 2% year-on-year in the fourth quarter to 1,185 tonnes, the report said.

"While demand from key Asian markets will likely remain weak this year, ongoing central bank purchases and renewed investor interest will lend support for higher gold prices," Refinitiv GFMS analysts said.

"We therefore expect gold to average $1,558/oz in 2020, with a possibility to test and move beyond $1,700/oz later in the year."

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 30, 2020 08:15 am

tags #GFMS #Gold #silver #World News

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.