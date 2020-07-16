App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 10:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus vaccine | Good news likely today on Oxford University’s AstraZeneca initial trials

There is hope of positive data today from phase-I trials of Oxford University's potential COVID-19 vaccine licensed to AstraZeneca

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Positive data from initial Phase 1 trials of AstraZeneca, the University of Oxford’s potential COVID-19 vaccine, may be released on July 16 (today), a source told Robert Peston, political editor – ITV.

While trails have already reached Phase III – i.e. large scale human trials to access protection against the novel coronavirus, developers have not yet revealed Phase 1 data, which could show the immune response induced by the potential vaccine.

Earlier in July, developers said immune response gleaned from the trials has so far been “encouraging” and they expect to publish data for Phase 1 by month-end. The Lancet medical journal is expected to publish it.

In a blog post, Peston said: "I am hearing there will be positive news soon (perhaps tomorrow) on initial trials of the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine that is backed by AstraZeneca."

“We are awaiting confirmation from a scientific journal on the publication date and time for the data and are not able to confirm when it will be released," an Oxford University spokeswoman told Reuters.

More than 100 vaccines are being developed and tested around the world to try to stop the COVID-19 pandemic. Till July 16, 13,516,656 cases have been recorded worldwide and the virus has killed as many as 583,450, as per the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Research.

(With inputs from Reuters)
First Published on Jul 16, 2020 10:53 am

