Jul 16, 2020 07:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Assam’s COVID-19 tally at 19,754; Pune district records 1,510 cases in one day
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 9.3 lakh.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 113th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India has so far recorded 9,36,181 cases, which includes 24,309 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. However, the recovery rate is rising and now stands at 63.2 percent.Globally, there have been over 1.3 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 5.8 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Brazil reported 39,924 additional novel coronavirus cases in a day yesterday, as the country's total tally inched closer to 20 lakh, the health ministry said.
Brazil now has 19,96,748 confirmed cases and 75,366 deaths. (Input from Reuters)
As many as 1,510 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra's Pune yesterday, which took the count of patients in the district to 42,836, a health official said.
The death toll in the district reached 1,176 with 35 persons succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said. (Input from PTI)
Online sales may be a saving grace for pandemic-battered retailers with fewer shoppers in their stores. But many retailers are grappling with higher expenses related to e-commerce.
Margins for the hardest-hit nonessential retailers -- including mall-based clothing chains -- on average are this year likely to be about half what they were in 2019, according to credit ratings agency S&P Global.
Two persons have died of COVID-19 and 1,099 new cases were reported yesterday in Assam where the total number of confirmed cases reached 19,754, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
The total number of cases in Guwahati city has reached 8,307.
The total confirmed cases in the state increased to 19,754 and out of these 6,815 are active cases, 12,888 have recovered, 48 have died and three migrated out of the state. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 9,36,181. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 5,92,031 patients have recovered, 24,309 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 3,19,840. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are the worst-affected.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru, Mexico, South Africa, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are rising rapidly.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 1.3 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 5.8 lakh.
With over 34.5 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, India, Russia and Peru.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the 114th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 2.0’ is underway. However, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.