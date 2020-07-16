Coronavirus wrap July 16: Poet Varavara Rao tests positive; International flights to France, US begin tomorrow

India has recorded over 9.6 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 24,915 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update. Of these, 3,31,146 are active cases while 6,12,815 have recovered.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu, and Delhi.

Globally, there have been over 1.3 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 5.8 lakh people have died so far.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> Poet and activist Varavara Rao tested positive for COVID-19. He was admitted to Mumbai's JJ Hospital, and will now be shifted to St. George Hospital, which has COVID treatment facility.

>> Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that India has established individual bilateral bubbles with France and the US that will allow airlines of each country in the pact to operate international flights. He added that similar arrangement with Germany and the UK will soon be permitted.

>> Former Maharashtra chief minister Shivajirao Patil-Nilangekar has tested positive for COVID-19 in Latur district.

>> India's pharmaceutical industry will be able to produce COVID-19 vaccines not just for the country but also for the entire world, Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates said.

>> The Kerala High Court banned all gatherings, specifically demonstrations, processions and agitations in the state till July 31, except ones permitted under the guidelines issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) last month.

>> Australia's jobless rate edged up even though employment surged by a record in June, as more people searched for work encouraged by the re-opening of the economy from the coronavirus lockdown.