Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 07:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

UK, US, Canada accuse Russia of hacking coronavirus vaccine trials

The three nations alleged on Thursday that hacking group APT29, also known as Cozy Bear and said to be part of the Russian intelligence service, is attacking academic and pharmaceutical research institutions involved in coronavirus vaccine development.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image

Britain, the United States and Canada say Russia is trying to steal information from researchers seeking a COVID-19 vaccine. The three nations alleged on Thursday that hacking group APT29, also known as Cozy Bear and said to be part of the Russian intelligence service, is attacking academic and pharmaceutical research institutions involved in coronavirus vaccine development.

The persistent and ongoing attacks are seen by intelligence officials as an effort to steal intellectual property, rather than to disrupt research.

Britain's National Cybersecurity Centre made the announcement, which was coordinated with authorities in the US and Canada.

It was unclear whether any information actually was stolen but the National Cypersecurity Centre says individuals' confidential information is not believed to have been compromised.

Cozy Bear has been identified by Washington as one of two Russian government-linked hacking groups that broke into the Democratic National Committee computer network and stole emails ahead of the 2016 presidential election. The other group is usually called Fancy Bear.

It's also unclear whether Russian President Vladimir Putin knew about the vaccine research hacking, but British officials believe such intelligence would be highly prized.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Jul 16, 2020 07:31 pm

tags #Canada #coronavirus #cyber security #Russia #UK #United States #World News

