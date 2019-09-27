Hillary Clinton on 2016 US polls: It was like losing to a corrupt human tornado

Dismissing Donald Trump as the “illegitimate president” of the United States, Democrat Hillary Clinton said she is aware that "he rigged the 2016 presidential election".

Clinton, who contested presidential elections in 2016, made the statement in a CBS News interview that will be telecast in the “Sunday Morning” show on September 29.

The former secretary of state, who lost the presidency to Trump, spoke to the news channel at length about the incumbent US President, his election win, and allegations that he approached a foreign government to obtain incriminating information on Joe Biden, his possible opponent in the 2020 elections. Trump had recently got in touch with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate do a background check on Biden’s son.

According to a Washington Post report, Clinton was asked if it makes her angry to find that no Democratic candidate invokes her while campaigning while Trump’s rallies continue to resonate with “lock her up” chants. She replied to this saying Trump is an “illegitimate president”, that’s why it doesn’t bother her.

“No, it doesn't kill me because he knows he’s an illegitimate president. I believe he understands that the many varying tactics they used, from voter suppression and voter purging to hacking to the false stories -- he knows that. There were just a bunch of different reasons why the election turned out as it did, the Democrat said.

Notably, a few months ago, former US president Jimmy Carter also spoke on similar lines to diss Trump’s presidency. He had stated that in his eyes, Trump had lost the 2016 election and could only reign because the Russians wanted him.

In fact, special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into election rigging had confirmed that the Russian government did meddle considerably in the 2016 election with the aim of harming Clinton. However, the Mueller report did not clarify if this interference altered the election result in any way, so no criminal conspiracy by the Trump campaign could be established.