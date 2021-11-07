MARKET NEWS

China's forex reserves rise in October for first time since July

China's reserves, the world's largest, reached $3.218 trillion at the end of October, up 0.53 percent from a month earlier, according to data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE).

Reuters
November 07, 2021 / 10:27 AM IST
Chinese Yuan and U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken February 10, 2020. (Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

Chinese Yuan and U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken February 10, 2020. (Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)


 China's foreign exchange reserves in October rose on a monthly basis for the first time since July, official data showed on Sunday, as the dollar slipped against a basket of other major currencies.


China's reserves, the world's largest, reached $3.218 trillion at the end of October, up 0.53 percent from a month earlier, according to data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE).


That was higher than the $3.197 trillion forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts and up from $3.128 trillion in October 2020.


However, it remains lower than the $3.232 trillion at the end of August.


The dollar index dropped by 0.1% in October.


"Despite the recurring COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainties among global economic recovery...China's economy continues to recover with strong resilience and huge potential, which would provide support for maintaining overall stability in the scale of foreign exchange reserves," the SAFE said in a statement on Sunday.


China held 62.64 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of October, unchanged from the previous month of 62.64 million fine troy ounces.

The value of its gold reserves edged up to $110.83 billion from $109.18 billion at the end of September as gold prices rose.

Reuters
Tags: #Business #China #Economy #forex reserves #World News
first published: Nov 7, 2021 10:16 am

