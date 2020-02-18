Air pollution from fossil fuel costs world economy $8 billion a day; China, USA, India highest contributors

The economic cost of air pollution from fossil fuels has reached an estimate of $8 billion per day. Here is a list of top 10 countries that bear the highest cost of pollution. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 A February 2020 report from Greenpeace Southeast Asia and the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) states that the cost of air pollution from fossil fuels has reached an estimate of $8 billion a day. India is among the top three nations that bear the highest cost of pollution from fossil fuels. Here is a list of the top 10 countries. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 No 10 | France | Estimated cost per year | $54 billion (Image: Reuters) 3/11 No 9 | South Korea | Estimated cost per year | $56 billion (Image: Reuters) 4/11 No 8 | Italy | Estimated cost per year | $61 billion (Image: Reuters) 5/11 No 7 | United Kingdom | Estimated cost per year | $66 billion (Image: Reuters) 6/11 No 6 | Russian Federation | Estimated cost per year | $68 billion (Image: Reuters) 7/11 No 5 | Japan | Estimated cost per year | $130 billion (Image: Reuters) 8/11 No 4 | Germany | Estimated cost per year | $140 billion (Image: Reuters) 9/11 No 3 | India | Estimated cost per year | $150 billion (Image: Reuters) 10/11 No 2 | United States | Estimated cost per year | $600 billion (Image: Reuters) 11/11 China mainland | Estimated cost per year | $900 billion. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Feb 18, 2020 07:47 am