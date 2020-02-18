App
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 10:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Air pollution from fossil fuel costs world economy $8 billion a day; China, USA, India highest contributors

The economic cost of air pollution from fossil fuels has reached an estimate of $8 billion per day. Here is a list of top 10 countries that bear the highest cost of pollution.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Greenpeace Southeast Asia and the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) new report in February 2020 states that the economic cost of air pollution from fossil fuels have reached an estimate of US$8 billion per day. India bears one of the highest cost of pollution from fossil fuels worldwide. Here is the list of top 10 countries contributing the most.
A February 2020 report from Greenpeace Southeast Asia and the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) states that the cost of air pollution from fossil fuels has reached an estimate of $8 billion a day. India is among the top three nations that bear the highest cost of pollution from fossil fuels. Here is a list of the top 10 countries. (Image: Reuters)

No 10 | France | Estimated cost per year | $54 billion
No 10 | France | Estimated cost per year | $54 billion (Image: Reuters)

No 9 | South Korea | Estimated cost per year | $56 billion
No 9 | South Korea | Estimated cost per year | $56 billion (Image: Reuters)

No 8 | Italy | Estimated cost per year | $61 billion
No 8 | Italy | Estimated cost per year | $61 billion (Image: Reuters)

No 7 | United Kingdom | Estimated cost per year | $66 billion
No 7 | United Kingdom | Estimated cost per year | $66 billion (Image: Reuters)

No 6 | Russian Federation | Estimated cost per year | $68 billion
No 6 | Russian Federation | Estimated cost per year | $68 billion (Image: Reuters)

No 5 | Japan | Estimated cost per year | $130 billion
No 5 | Japan | Estimated cost per year | $130 billion (Image: Reuters)

No 4 | Germany | Estimated cost per year | $140 billion
No 4 | Germany | Estimated cost per year | $140 billion (Image: Reuters)

No 3 | India | Estimated cost per year | $150 billion
No 3 | India | Estimated cost per year | $150 billion (Image: Reuters)

No 2 | United States | Estimated cost per year | $600 billion
No 2 | United States | Estimated cost per year | $600 billion (Image: Reuters)

China mainland | Estimated cost per year | $900 billion.
China mainland | Estimated cost per year | $900 billion. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Feb 18, 2020 07:47 am

tags #fossil fuel #pollution #Slideshow #world

