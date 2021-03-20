Bahraini Sheikh arrives in Nepal with 2,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses for Everest Trek, but brings the ‘wrong’ kind

A health worker checks the Covishied, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, as she prepares to start vaccination against COVID-19 in Kathmandu, Nepal January 27, 2021. (Reuters/Navesh Chitrakar)

Fulfilling his promise of providing 2,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to local villagers in Nepal after completing an expedition there in September 2020, a member of Bahrain’s royal family arrived in Kathmandu for another expedition - this time to Mount Everest, the New York Times reported.

The situation has however turned into a Catch-22.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

The Nepali government had earlier announced that the gifted doses would be AstraZeneca’s vaccine, but the country’s drug regulators found that doses brought by the Bahraini climbers led by Sheikh Mohamed Hamad Mohamed al-Khalifa, are China’s Sinopharm vaccine.

The doses, which arrived on March 15, now sit in cold storage at the Kathmandu International Airport as Nepal deliberates on whether to accept them or not. Meanwhile, the climbers are being quarantined at a hotel till the situation is sorted.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The Bahraini climbers visited Nepal in September 2020 to climb the Lobuche Peak and Mount Manaslu and had promised to provide 2,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses for villagers of Samagaun, which is a gateway to Mount Manaslu. The promise led to villagers dub the local peak “Bahrain’s peak.”

The climbers could not be reached for comment, the report said.

But Mingma Sherpa – the owner of Seven Summit Treks the agency that organized the Bahraini team’s Everest expedition, said the “complications might have resulted from a miscommunication between the country’s foreign ministry and health ministry.”

Check here for the latest updates on all COVID-19 vaccines

“Sinopharm vaccine had been used during Bahrain’s vaccination drive. It is up to the government. If they think it is okay, the vaccines will be administered to villagers. If they think it is risky to vaccinate the people, the team will take the vaccine back to Bahrain,” he said.

Notably, both Bahrain and Nepal have approved AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines for use, but the latter is yet to receive its consignment of 500,000 donation doses from China.

Nepal has so far used 1 million AstraZeneca vaccines donated by India for its vaccination drive to vaccinate 1.7 million of its 30 million population, but rollout has been slow. It is now also awaiting another consignment of 2 million AstraZeneca vaccines from the Serum Institute of India (SII), which have been delayed.