March 20, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: COVID-19 tests in Mumbai to be doubled to 50,000 per day, says BMC

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 360th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 360th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,15,14,331 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,59,370 deaths. A total of 1,10,83,679 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 2,71,282 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 2.2
percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 96.41 percent. Globally, more than 12.17 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 26.89 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 3.71 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
    Volunteers fill a tank as they disinfect the alleys of Santa Marta slum during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Representative image: Reuters)
    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Nepal becomes third country to give emergency nod to Indian vaccine COVAXIN

    Nepal on Friday gave emergency authorisation to India’s COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN, becoming only the third country to approve the shot, developed by Bharat Biotech and a state research institute. COVAXIN was shown to be 81% effective in an interim analysis of late-stage trial data on some 26,000 people in India. The vaccine was approved for emergency use in India in January and Zimbabwe cleared it early this month.

    “Conditional permission has been granted for emergency use authorisation,” Nepal’s Department of Drug Administration said in a statement. Wedged between India and China, the Himalayan country has already received more than 2.3 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from India, including 1 million doses as a gift. China has also promised 800,000 doses of its own vaccine but the time for the delivery of the Chinese shots is unknown.

    The latest approval comes as authorities in Nepal said they were suspending their vaccination campaign because of a lack of supply. Jageshwar Gautam, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health and Population, said more than 1.6 million people had received their first shots under the inoculation drive begun in January.

  • March 20, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Keep using AstraZeneca vaccine, WHO urges world

    The World Health Organization (WHO) exhorted the world to keep administering AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 shots on Friday, adding its endorsement to that of European and British regulators after concerns over blood clotting. “We urge countries to continue using this important COVID-19 vaccine,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference in Geneva.

    He was speaking after the global health body’s vaccine safety panel said available data about the AstraZeneca shot did not point to any overall increase in clotting conditions. European and British regulators also said this week that the benefits of AstraZeneca’s shot outweighed the risks, prompting various nations to lift their suspensions.

    “The AstraZeneca vaccine is especially important because it accounts for more than 90% of the vaccines being distributed through COVAX,” Tedros added, referring to a WHO-led global vaccine-sharing scheme. “There is no question. COVID-19 is a deadly disease, and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can prevent it. It’s also important to remember that COVID-19 itself can cause blood clots and low platelets.”

  • March 20, 2021 / 08:01 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Europe becomes first region to surpass 1 million COVID-19 deaths

    Coronavirus-related deaths in the European region surpassed 1 million on Friday as vaccination efforts attempt to keep up with new variants causing a third wave of infections that could once again overwhelm hospitals. Since the pandemic began, at least 37,221,978 infections and 1,000,062 deaths were reported in the European region, according to a Reuters tally.

    The region, which includes 51 countries, has about 35.5% of all coronavirus deaths and 30.5% of all cases in the world. The region includes Russia, the United Kingdom, the 27 members of the European Union and other countries. The European region has administered about 12 vaccine shots for every 100 people, behind the United States which has administered about 34 doses per 100 people, according to figures from Our World in Data. Israel leads the world in vaccination efforts with about 110 shots given for every 100 individuals. Some vaccines require two doses.

    With the number of EU COVID-19 related deaths above 550,000 and less than a tenth of the population inoculated, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said the situation was worsening. “We see the crest of a third wave forming in member states, and we know that we need to accelerate the vaccination rates.” On Wednesday, the European Union threatened to ban exports of COVID-19 vaccines to Britain to safeguard scarce doses for its own citizens.

  • March 20, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | COVID-19 tests in Mumbai to be doubled to 50,000 per day, says BMC

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC has decided to double the number of coronavirus tests from 25,000 per day now to 50,000, the decision coming on a day when Mumbai registered a record 3,062 fresh infections. The decision was taken after a virtual meeting chaired by Mumbai civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

    During the meeting, it was also decided to increase the daily Covid-19 vaccination target in the metropolis to one lakh, as the number of inoculation centres in the private sector had been increased from 59 to 80. A Mumbai civic body release said Chahal asked private hospitals providing Covid-19 treatment to take the consent of patient or kin before administering costly medicines and line of treatment so that disputes on bills could be avoided.

  • March 20, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Chandigarh man dies after COVID-19 vaccination, probe begins

    A 62-year-old man died in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district on Friday after he took the COVID-19 vaccination a day earlier, officials said. Vibhisan Banjare, a resident of Savitripur, was administered COVID-19 vaccine at the local government health and wellness centre on Thursday evening and died this morning, said Dr NK Mandape, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of Mahasamund.

  • March 20, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Rajasthan reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 402 new cases

    Two fatalities were recorded on Friday in Rajasthan due to the novel coronavirus, pushing the state’s death toll to 2,796, while 402 new cases took the caseload to 3,24,503, according to a health department bulletin. The bulletin said 3,18,586 people have been discharged after treatment so far, while 3,121 are still under medical observation. So far, Jaipur has reported 519 deaths, Jodhpur 308 deaths, Ajmer 223, Kota 169, Bikaner 167, Bharatpur 120, Udaipur 125, Pali 109 and Sikar 101.

  • March 20, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Tamil Nadu logs above 1,000 COVID-19 cases after over 80 day gap

    After a gap of over 80 days, Tamil Nadu logged above 1,000 COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the total caseload to nearly 8.65 lakh, while nine fatalities took the toll to 12,582. The state recorded 1,087 cases on Friday. Tamil Nadu last reported over 1,000 cases in December 28, 2020. Recoveries were on the lesser side, with 610 people getting discharged, taking the cumulative number to 8,45,178 leaving 6,690 active cases, a health bulletin said. Chennai constituted the bulk of fresh cases with 421 infections, aggregating to 2,40,671 so far. 

  • March 20, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Nashik sees record 2,508 COVID-19 cases, CM chairs meet

    Nashik added a record 2,508 cases to its COVID-19 tally on Friday, the third consecutive day when the addition was in the 2000 plus range, officials said. The district saw 2,146 cases on Wednesday and 2,421 on Thursday, both higher than the 2,048 detected on September 2 last year when the outbreak was at its peak in these parts. The caseload of the district now stands at 1,43,395, while five deaths took the toll to 2,202, he added. The official said 1,168 people were discharged during the day, which increased the recovery count here to 1,27,478.

  • March 20, 2021 / 07:15 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 192 countries and territories. Today is the 360th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

