Aliens exist and Donald Trump knows about it, claims Israel’s former space security chief

Former Israel Space Security Chief Haim Eshed said there exists a top-secret 'Galactic Federation' of aliens, which cooperates with the US on research concerning 'the fabric of the Universe'.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 9, 2020 / 05:32 PM IST
Aliens exist, claims Israel's former space security chief (Image: Pixabay)

Aliens exist, claims Israel's former space security chief (Image: Pixabay)

Former Israel space security chief Haim Eshed has asserted that aliens are real and that United States President Donald Trump knows about it.

The 87-year-old expert who had headed Israel’s space security programme for almost three decades has further claimed that aliens are in touch with Israel and America. However, both nations have kept their existence a secret because “humanity is not ready” for such a revelation. The aliens, he claimed, have said that humans must “evolve and reach a stage where they will understand what space and spaceships are”.

In a recent interview to Israel’s Yediot Aharonot newspaper, Eshed spoke about the existence of a top-secret 'Galactic Federation' of aliens, which cooperates with the US on research concerning 'the fabric of the Universe'. The federation has also built a secret underground base on Mars, the former Israel space security chief said.

He then went on to say: “Donald Trump was on the verge of revealing that aliens exist, but the aliens in the Galactic Federation have said, ‘Wait, let people calm down first’. They do not want to start mass hysteria. They want to first make us sane and understanding.”

He then went on to say that aliens have lived on Earth for a long time, but none of that was revealed before because he would have been “hospitalised” had he made these claims even five years ago.
