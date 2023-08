world Hurricane Idalia: Florida Under High Alert As Hurricane Idalia Makes Landfall | ISS Captures Idalia From Space Hurricane Idalia is expected to make a landfall on the 30th August, which will bring potentially catastrophic winds, heavy rain and flooding to Florida’s Gulf Coast. President Joe Biden has spoken with Governor Ron DeSantis and assured all the support needed for the Southern state. Meanwhile the International Space Station captured the intensifying storm approaching Florida. Watch