trends Burger King India Joins McDonald's in Tomato Removal Amidst Price Surge | Tomato Price Rise Impact Burger King India follows McDonald's lead, removing tomatoes from menus due to the vegetable's skyrocketing price. Tomato scarcity has also affected other major food chains like Subway. Monsoon-triggered supply disruptions have driven tomato prices up by as much as 450%, prompting tomato imports from Nepal. Discover the ripple effects and changing prices in this tomato crisis.