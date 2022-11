business Watch The Tenant | A New York-style bachelor pad in Mumbai's Goregaon West Rs 53,000 – this is the rent a tenant pays for living in a New York-style apartment in Mumbai’s Goregaon West. Karan Kalra, our tenant in this episode, is a struggling actor and a stock market trader. He talks about a bachelor’s struggle in finding a home in Mumbai and how he was once kicked out of an apartment. Watch this uncommon apartment in this episode of The Tenant.