business LIVE: Nifty Below 19700 | Kotak Bank Top Loser; RIL Subdued| Tata Steel Q1 Today| Mid-day Mood Check Volatile day; Nifty slides to day’s low, slips below 19,700. Private banks, FMCG under pressure; IT limps back after Friday’s fall. PSU Banks, Autos, realty top sectoral gainers. M&M, IndusInd Bank, SBI Life, HDFC Life, Coal India are among the Nifty gainers. Tata Steel, JSW Steel, RIL, Britannia, Kotak Bank, and Britannia are among the Nifty losers. Catch this mid-day market mood check between Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know about all the movers and shakers in today’s session!