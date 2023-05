business Indian-origin Ajay Banga confirmed as next world bank president | 10 facts about the world bank chief A 25-member executive board of the World Bank appointed Ajay Banga, former CEO of MasterCard, as the president for a period of five years starting from June 2. As an Indian-born finance and development specialist, Banga has been tasked with revitalising the organisation to confront challenges such as climate change and other worldwide crises. Watch the video to know 10 facts about the first Indian-origin president of the World Bank.