business Live: Indian equity markets poised for tepid start; rekindled concerns over inflation | Opening Bell Indian equity markets set to open flat, in line with regional peers. Inflation worries have resurfaced in the domestic market after the RBI elevated its CPI forecast by 30 basis points to 5.4%, thereby increasing the chances of a protracted rate cut trajectory. Furthermore, the RBI’s move to control liquidity through incremental CRR has dented the sentiments of the banking sector. The stocks that should be on your radar include HCL Technologies, Hero Motocorp, Biocon, Prestige Estates, and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders. Join Moneycontrol's Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Kush Bohra (Technical) Founder, kushbohra.com, and Varun Lohchab (Head Of Research) - Institutional Equities - HDFC Securities.