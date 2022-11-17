automobile The Drive Report | The greatest luxury car features you’ll ever see An in-depth look at the mind-boggling tech offered by the country’s newest and most advanced luxury cars: The 2022 Range Rover and the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 +4Matic. Two cars with vastly different capabilities and personalities crossing paths at the intersection of ex-showroom price. One is a symbol of old money, and traditional luxury while the other a vision of the future. What do they have in common? Uncompromising approach to luxury.