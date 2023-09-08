English
    Tata Nexon Facelift Review: The Most advanced sub-4 metre SUV? | Drive Report

    Tata Motors has pulled out all stops to make the face-lifted Nexon the most technologically advanced sub-4 metre SUV in the market. Can a complete design overhaul make it the best value-for-money sub-compact SUV in the country?

    first published: Sep 8, 2023 11:47 am

