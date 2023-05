auto Maruti Suzuki Jimny: A worthy successor to the Gypsy? | Drive Report Maruti Suzuki’s first hardcore off-roader since the Gypsy, the five-door Jimny is here to take on the likes of the Mahindra Thar, currently the most affordable off-road vehicle in India. Can the Jimny prove to be a worthy opponent? Who is the Jimny designed for? And why should you consider buying one? All questions answered in this episode of The Drive Report