App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 05:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi VP confirms Redmi phone with Snapdragon 855, may come to India as Poco F2

Weibing confirmed on Weibo that Redmi is working on a device that is ‘worth waiting for’.

Pranav Hegde
Xiaomi POCO F1 | Probably, the most unexpected smartphone in the list considering the price at which it was launched. The F1, launched at Rs 19,999, has a dual camera setup (12MP and 5MP). It has a reasonably bright f/1.9 aperture. The phone misses out on OIS though.
Xiaomi POCO F1 | Probably, the most unexpected smartphone in the list considering the price at which it was launched. The F1, launched at Rs 19,999, has a dual camera setup (12MP and 5MP). It has a reasonably bright f/1.9 aperture. The phone misses out on OIS though.
Whatsapp

Xiaomi has been long rumoured to release a Redmi smartphone powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC. The rumoured phone is now a reality, courtesy Xiaomi VP Lu Weibing, who confirmed that the phone is indeed launching soon.

Weibing confirmed on Weibo that Redmi is working on a device that is ‘worth waiting for’. The phone is likely to be launched in China as Redmi Pro 2. In India, Xiaomi may launch the device under the Poco series as Poco F2. 

Several details are available on the internet about the Poco F2 aka Redmi Pro 2. The device could possibly be the least expensive smartphone to feature a Snapdragon 855 chipset.

Weibing has confirmed that the Poco F2 would have NFC and wireless charging. Weibing has confirmed that the phone would have a 3.5mm headphone jack and triple camera setup at the rear. Xiaomi would ditch the notch and instead go for a punch-hole display. However, unlike other devices with a punch-hole display on the left or right top-corner, the Poco F2 would sport a punch-hole on the top - centre area of the screen.

related news

There is no information currently available on the device’s screen size or the RAM and storage options that Xiaomi would offer. However, considering the Poco F1, Xiaomi could drop the device with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB storage options.

Talking about the Poco F1, the phone sports a 6.18-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2246 pixels. It is powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB internal storage. The phone has a dual camera setup that includes a 12MP primary sensor and 5MP secondary sensor.

The front camera includes a 20MP sensor with facial recognition and AI support. The phone comes packed with 4,000 mAh battery and supports Quick Charge 3.0 with Type-C port. The Poco F2 with 6GB + 64GB storage starts at Rs 19,999.
First Published on Apr 24, 2019 05:33 pm

tags #POCO F1 #Poco F2 #Redmi Pro 2 #Xiaomi

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Avengers Endgame movie review: Game over for Marvel's competition

Student Of The Year 2 new song: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara S ...

Aditya Roy Kapur reveals that he was a stalker with a fake account bef ...

Exclusive: Lata Mangeshkar’s family reacts to PM Modi calling Jyoti ...

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella are soon to be parents; list of celebs who ...

Katrina Kaif approached for a biopic on athlete PT Usha?

IPL 2019: AB de Villiers beats Yuzvendra Chahal at bowling, but Yuzi ...

Hurray! Sara Ali Khan roped in opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1 re ...

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi interview: PM takes a dig at Twinkle Khann ...

Watch: Philippines Earthquake Causes Rupture in Rooftop Pool, Spilling ...

WATCH | With Bairstow Leaving, We Need a Different Plan: Shakib

24x7 Screenings for Avengers: Endgame, Bookings Open For 3 AM Show

IPL 2019 | KKR Set Sights on Ending Losing Streak Against RR

As BJP Fields Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur, Kavita Khanna Says 'Felt Betr ...

Madras High Court Revises Earlier Order, Lifts Ban on Further Download ...

Pak Militant Belonging to LeT Arrested in Baramulla, Paraded Before Me ...

12-Year-Old Raped by Father’s Friend After Being Lured With Sweets, ...

IPL 2019: RCB VS KXIP, Can RCB Continue Their Winning Streak?

Covering political rallies: The heart is in the villages

Iran threatens to block Strait of Hormuz: How it could impact global o ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: From slums to A-list actors' bungalows, here's a ...

The Dutch disease and its role in the current Venezuela crisis, explai ...

PM Modi biopic should be released after Lok Sabha polls: EC to SC

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 490 points higher, Nifty at 11,726; financia ...

Vodafone Idea's Rs 25,000-crore rights issue subscribed only 50% so fa ...

Q4 likely to be a mixed quarter for corporate banks, says Vaibhav Sang ...

Lower hedging cost makes borrowing in dollars attractive for companies ...

India's no-show at China's Belt Road Forum meet no surprise, but New D ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: High poll turnout has traditionally aided Con ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: Unpaid and unemployed, Kanpur's textil ...

From Iron Man 3 to Captain Marvel: How MCU complicates the idea of the ...

CMIE data shows unemployment rate crossed 8% in first three weeks of A ...

Asian Athletics Championships 2019: Clumsy baton exchanges during rela ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Tishani Doshi on Small Days and Nights, writing about marriage and the ...

Xiaomi Redmi 7 review: Great design and all-round performance at the r ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.