Xiaomi VP confirms Redmi phone with Snapdragon 855, may come to India as Poco F2

Xiaomi POCO F1 | Probably, the most unexpected smartphone in the list considering the price at which it was launched. The F1, launched at Rs 19,999, has a dual camera setup (12MP and 5MP). It has a reasonably bright f/1.9 aperture. The phone misses out on OIS though.

Xiaomi has been long rumoured to release a Redmi smartphone powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC. The rumoured phone is now a reality, courtesy Xiaomi VP Lu Weibing, who confirmed that the phone is indeed launching soon.

Weibing confirmed on Weibo that Redmi is working on a device that is ‘worth waiting for’. The phone is likely to be launched in China as Redmi Pro 2. In India, Xiaomi may launch the device under the Poco series as Poco F2.

Several details are available on the internet about the Poco F2 aka Redmi Pro 2. The device could possibly be the least expensive smartphone to feature a Snapdragon 855 chipset.

Weibing has confirmed that the Poco F2 would have NFC and wireless charging. Weibing has confirmed that the phone would have a 3.5mm headphone jack and triple camera setup at the rear. Xiaomi would ditch the notch and instead go for a punch-hole display. However, unlike other devices with a punch-hole display on the left or right top-corner, the Poco F2 would sport a punch-hole on the top - centre area of the screen.

There is no information currently available on the device’s screen size or the RAM and storage options that Xiaomi would offer. However, considering the Poco F1, Xiaomi could drop the device with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB storage options.

Talking about the Poco F1, the phone sports a 6.18-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2246 pixels. It is powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB internal storage. The phone has a dual camera setup that includes a 12MP primary sensor and 5MP secondary sensor.

The front camera includes a 20MP sensor with facial recognition and AI support. The phone comes packed with 4,000 mAh battery and supports Quick Charge 3.0 with Type-C port. The Poco F2 with 6GB + 64GB storage starts at Rs 19,999.