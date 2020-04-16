App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 06:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner launching in India on April 17

The Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner that launched in China in 2016 is priced at CNY 1,799 (Approx. Rs 19,500)

Carlsen Martin

Chinese device maker Xiaomi is not only the largest smartphone brand in India, but also boasts of a sprawling product portfolio ranging from electronic appliances to accessories. Now, the company is gearing up to add yet another appliance to its smart home ecosystem by launching the Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner on April 17.

The company made the announcement through a tweet on the Mi India Twitter handle.

The first iteration of the Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner arrived back in 2016 but did not make it to Indian markets. The gadget uses a Laser Detect System (LDS) technology that helps identify objects near the vacuum while cleaning the surface. We expect the technology to be used on the upcoming Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner as well with a few more customisations.

The vacuum cleaner will feature Sweeping and Mopping mode along with an individual Sweeping-only and Mopping-only mode. Additionally, the Mi vacuum cleaner will also come with the Mi Home app integration, allowing users to control it remotely through a smartphone. However, we will have to wait and see how many alternations Xiaomi makes to the Indian variant of the Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner.

Xiaomi's vacuum cleaner will be arriving at a time when most Indians are confined to their homes as part of the nationwide lockdown, forcing people to do their own housework. The trailer also suggests the same, with a particular emphasis on the superiority of Mi cleaning over personal cleaning.

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 06:42 pm

tags #smartphones #Xiaomi

