Xiaomi is seeking tester for Android 9 Pie update on Mi TV 4A models

Xiaomi has seen tremendous success in India’s smartphone market, ushering in the ‘value-for-money’ trend. Last year, Xiaomi launched the Mi TV 4A series of televisions in India with the same objective of bringing televisions with premium features at affordable prices.

According to the Chinese smartphone maker, over two million units of the Mi TV 4A models have been sold in India since their launch. Xiaomi recently announced a new firmware update to the 32-inch and 43-inch Mi TV 4A models that would bring Android 9 Pie-based Android TV. The current Patchwall UI on the TV 4A models is based on Android 7.0 Nougat OS.

Xiaomi is now seeking tester before a universal rollout. The company announced a pilot testing programme for the upcoming Android Pie update on the 32-inch and 42-inch models of the Mi TV 4A. Xiaomi will choose 50 active Mi Fans for the programme, giving them early access to the Android Pie update. The selection process will end on the 20th of July at midnight and the names will be announced on the community blog later.

Xiaomi also claimed that interrupting the power supply during the update will get the TV “soft bricked.”

Xiaomi will likely roll out a stable build for all TV users after the testing phase ends. The major Android Pie update will bring new features including Google Play Store, access to Google Play Music and Google Play Music, an improved YouTube, and built-in Chromecast.

Xiaomi’s custom Patchwall UI TV skin will continue to function as the default launcher on the Mi TV 4A after the update. The company is also bringing the latest Patchwall 2.0 version.