World Tuberculosis Day 2023: History, significance and theme

The theme for 2023 World Tuberculosis Day is Yes. We can end TB.

World Tuberculosis Day will be observed on Friday, March 24. The significance of World Tuberculosis Day is to educate the world about the impact of tuberculosis.

World Tuberculosis Day is observed to reflect on the progress made in the fight against the disease and to refocus on the commitment to eradicate the epidemic. Additionally, World Tuberculosis Day also offers a reminder that tuberculosis is not merely a health disorder but also a social issue since malnutrition and poverty also contribute to spread of the disorder.

History of World Tuberculosis Day

On March 24 1882, Dr. Robert Koch announced the discovery of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacterium that causes tuberculosis. The discovery was the most critical step taken towards the control and elimination of tuberculosis. Officially, the first World Tuberculosis Day was first celebrated in 1982 on the 100th anniversary of Dr. Koch's announcement.

The theme for 2023 World Tuberculosis Day is "Yes! We can end TB!". The objective behind the theme is to inspire hope and encourage high-level leadership, faster adoption of new World Health Organisation recommendations, growth in investments, accelerated actions, adoption of innovations, and multisectoral collaboration to tackle tuberculosis.

Tuberculosis and Its Effects

The term "tuberculosis" was coined by Johann Scholein in 1834. Before the disease was called tuberculosis, the disorder was known by different names in different countries. ("phthisis” in ancient Greece, “tabes” in ancient Rome, and “schachepheth” in ancient Hebrew).

Few symptoms of tuberculosis are extreme tiredness of fatigue, lack of appetite and weight loss, night sweats, and a high body temperature.

Mostly, tuberculosis infections affect the lungs which can lead to persistent coughing that can last for more than three weeks and brings up phlegm, that contains blood. It can also lead to breathlessness which can worsen over a period of time.

Tuberculosis can be diagnosed in other organs as well such as digestive system, the bladder, and reproductive system.