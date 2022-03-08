English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Women's Day: NFT of Kalpana Chawla's unpublished photos launched. Proceeds go to charity

    The collection includes 250 NFTs -- 25 copies of each of the 10 images. The photographs will also have personalised quotes by Kalpana Chawla.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 08, 2022 / 05:49 PM IST
    Kalpana Chawla had died in the Space Shuttle Columbia in 2003 when the spacecraft disintegrated during its re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere.

    Kalpana Chawla had died in the Space Shuttle Columbia in 2003 when the spacecraft disintegrated during its re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere.

    Nine years after the death of Indian-born American astronaut Kalpana Chawla, her husband has released 10 of her unseen images to be sold as NFTs. The proceeds will go to towards educating and supporting poor children.

    NFT (non-fungible token) Auction platform GuardianLink launched the exclusive NFT collection on the occasion of International Women’s Day.  The collection includes 250 NFTs -- 25 copies of each of the 10 images.  The photographs will also have personalised quotes by Kalpana Chawla, reported Economic Times.

    Read more: ‘SS Kalpana Chawla’: US spacecraft named after late Indian-origin astronaut

    Prior to the launch, Chawla’s husband Jean-Pierre Harrison had said, "In recognition of Kalpana's achievements, I have approved the release of NFTs consisting of rare and previously unseen photographs of moments from her life."

    "This set of NFTs will be released on International Women’s Day, 8 March 2022, on BeyondLife.club, powered by GuardianLink. Proceeds from this sale will be donated to an Indian charity with an outstanding record of supporting and educating children from some of India's poorest areas.”

    Close

    Related stories

    Read more: Kalpana Chawla death anniversary: How JRD Tata inspired her to become an astronaut

    Ramkumar Subramaniam, co-founder and chief executive officer, GuardianLink said, “It is indeed a proud moment for us to have been launching Kalpana Chawla’s inspirational quotes and pictures in the form of NFTs on our platform. We are glad that through us and with the help of Jean-Pierre Harrison, we will be able to connect and touch the lives of her million fans."

    Chawla was one of the seven crew members who died in the Space Shuttle Columbia in 2003 when the spacecraft disintegrated during its re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #International Women's Day #Kalpana Chawla #NFT #Women's Day
    first published: Mar 8, 2022 05:44 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.