'Kerala meets London': Wimbledon shares iconic boat race poster ahead of tournament

Wimbledon's poster depicting the iconic Kerala boat race. (Photo credit: twitter.com/Wimbledon).

The 2023 edition of Wimbledon kicked off in London on Monday and ahead of the tournament, Wimbledon shared a poster on their Twitter handle, with all the contenders seated on two boats, similar to how participants sat in the iconic boat race in Kerala. The commencement of the boat race season in Kerala coincided with the start of Wimbledon this year.



Kerala London Ready for the annual boat race! Who will be lifting The 2023 Wimbledon Championships? #Wimbledonpic.twitter.com/RXFFK82Blf — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2023

Some of the players in the poster included reigning champion Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Ons Jabeur, Daniil Medvedev and Iga Swiatek, among others.

"Really exciting to see Kerala’s snakeboat race being featured by Wimbledon as an official poster," Kerala's tourism minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas told The Hindu.

The tweet generated several responses, many of whom thanked Wimbledon for making a poster similar to the boat race and praised them for the poster.

"Really thanks for considering #Kerala #GodsOwnCountry for the #wimbledon2023 #Wimbledon promo," one user wrote.

"Great way to acknowledge a great tournament and a tourist paradise, Kerala," another user wrote.

"Imaginative poster! Seeing Djokovic at the head of the queue!," a third user wrote.

The official Twitter handle of Kerala tourism shared the poster on Monday.

Djokovic got his 2023 campaign off to a winning start on Monday, beating Pedro Cachin 6-3, 6-3, 7-6.

