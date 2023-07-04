'Kerala meets London': Wimbledon shares iconic boat race poster ahead of tournament

The 2023 edition of Wimbledon kicked off in London on Monday and ahead of the tournament, Wimbledon shared a poster on their Twitter handle, with all the contenders seated on two boats, similar to how participants sat in the iconic boat race in Kerala. The commencement of the boat race season in Kerala coincided with the start of Wimbledon this year.
"Really exciting to see Kerala’s snakeboat race being featured by Wimbledon as an official poster," Kerala's tourism minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas told The Hindu.
The tweet generated several responses, many of whom thanked Wimbledon for making a poster similar to the boat race and praised them for the poster.
"Really thanks for considering #Kerala #GodsOwnCountry for the #wimbledon2023 #Wimbledon promo," one user wrote.
"Great way to acknowledge a great tournament and a tourist paradise, Kerala," another user wrote.
"Imaginative poster! Seeing Djokovic at the head of the queue!," a third user wrote.
The official Twitter handle of Kerala tourism shared the poster on Monday.
Wimbledon smashes it as the boat race season opens in Kerala.
