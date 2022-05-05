English
    WhatsApp reactions to start rolling out today, reveals Mark Zuckerberg

    This feature will allow WhatsApp users to acknowledge a message in group chats without flooding chats with new messages.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 05, 2022
    WhatsApp is rolling out the quick reactions feature, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday via an Instagram story.

    Initially, the feature will allow users to quickly react to messages with an emoji. There will be six emoticons -- like, love, laugh, surprise, sad, and thanks - though in the future all emojis will be available. This will allow users to acknowledge a message in group chats without flooding chats with new messages.

    The instant messaging app may also add more emojis and other features in future updates.

    The Meta-owned company has been testing the reactions feature since long and had recently announced five new features that will soon be introduced to its 2 billion users - with the biggest of these being the launch of ‘Communities’.

    The feature will make it easier to manage WhatsApp groups. Communities is among the most-anticipated changes coming to WhatsApp, but there are four other features that will also be rolled out soon.

    In a blog post, WhatsApp said the pandemic forced people to rely on the messaging service to communicate. Communities will allow people to bring separate groups together.

    The company is also increasing file sharing to support files up to 2 gigabytes. Currently, the maximum size for sharing files is capped at 100 MB.

    In other improvements being made to the messaging app, group admins will soon have more power  to manage group activities including the power to delete group members’ messages. This will allow admins to remove errant or problematic messages from everyone’s chats.

    It is also is working on a feature which will allow users to link multiple mobile devices to the same account.



